Here Are All the New Air Jordan Retro Shoes Releasing for Spring ’18

Air Jordan 10 Retro "I'm Back" tongue detail. Nike

What’s old is new again thanks to Jordan Brand’s spring ’18 sneaker lineup.

The brand unveiled yesterday a select portion of its Air Jordan Retro releases for the season. Made up of eight styles total, the group includes the first-ever rerelease of the Air Jordan 18 in its “OG” white and royal blue colorway on Monday and an additional seven all-new styles on classic models.

Beginning with the Air Jordan 1, two of the model’s most significant black and red color schemes — “Black Toe” and “Bred” — will merge for a new “Bred Toe” look outfitted with soft tumbled leather on Feb. 24. The model’s original “Chicago” colorway will also get flipped with royal blue accents replacing its traditional red overlays for a new “Alternate Game Royal” look on Feb. 1.

Air Jordan 1 Retro “Bred Toe.” Nike

The Air Jordan 9 will release in a new “Black/University Red” look inspired by a former player exclusive colorway of the retro sneaker. For sneakerheads who grew up in the ‘90s, this style may also create nostalgia over its resemblance to the “Olive” Air Jordan 9, which was often customized by retailers to produce an all-black look.

Air Jordan 9 Retro “Black/Red.” Nike

Moving on to the Air Jordan 10, the model will arrive in two new styles: a “Cool Gray” version with a multicolored outsole on Jan. 27, and a black and white “I’m Back” colorway on March 18, the latter of which pays homage to Michael Jordan’s return to the NBA in the mid-‘90s.

Air Jordan 10 Retro “Cool Gray.” Nike

Elsewhere, the Air Jordan 13 releases March 3 in a “Hyper Royal” colorway the label says was previously only available to Jordan Brand family members. This style swaps the red suede seen on the original Air Jordan 13 for a royal blue, but keeps the original white tumbled leather intact. The model will also launch in a new “Olive” style with an all-suede construction on Saturday.

Air Jordan 18 Retro “OG.” Nike

Air Jordan 1 Retro “Game Royal Alternate.” Nike

Air Jordan 10 Retro “I’m Back.” Nike

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Hyper Royal.” Nike

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Olive.” Nike

Want more?

The Best Sneakers on Sale at Foot Locker Right Now

You Can Sign Up Now for a Chance to Buy the Levi’s x Air Jordan Collab

Drake Has New OVO x Air Jordan Sneakers Coming Out Soon