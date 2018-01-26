Jordan Brand Debuts NBA All-Star Weekend Releases Including Limited-Edition Shoes and Jerseys

Air Jordan 3 Flyknit
Air Jordan 3 Flyknit detail.
Nike

Now that Nike is once again the official outfitter of the NBA, the brand is going all-in on its partnership by introducing Jordan Brand uniforms for the NBA All-Star Game. The new jerseys were unveiled yesterday at the brand’s Future of Flight press event in Los Angeles — the site of All-Star Weekend, which takes place Feb. 16-18. The event also featured a preview of upcoming Air Jordan Retro footwear, some of which had not been seen before.

Instead of using the flashy color schemes often spotted on All-Star Game gear in years prior, Jordan Brand opted for a simple black and white palette with large team logos on the chest and a typeface inspired by L.A.’s street signs.

“Our goal was to combine the street premium Jordan sportswear feel with Los Angeles style for a jersey that looks just as good on the court as off it,” said David Creech, vice president of design at Jordan Brand.

In addition to the uniforms for current All-Stars, Jordan Brand also pays respect to the past with a special-edition Chicago Bulls jersey for the 30th anniversary of Michael Jordan’s Slam Dunk Contest win and All-Star Game MVP honors.

Jordan Brand Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jersey Jordan Brand Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jersey. Nike

On the sneaker side, the label unveiled a number of new looks including several takes on the Air Jordan 3 Retro. Styles include a “White/Cement” NRG release inspired by Jordan’s unforgettable free-throw line dunk during the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest, a “Tinker” edition brings designer Tinker Hatfield’s original Air Jordan 3 sketch to life and a modernized Flyknit take on the fan-favorite sneaker. In addition to these new looks, the previously-previewed “Black/Cement” colorway will also see a wider release after a surprise launch yesterday on Nike’s SNKRS app.

For women, Jordan Brand has readied a “Vachetta” Air Jordan 12 that will see a formal release in March but will presumably also be a fixture of All-Star Weekend alongside the just-released Air Jordan 1 “Season of Her” collection and the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Zip.

As if that weren’t enough cause for commotion, there are even more footwear styles on the way in the form of new looks for 7-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook’s signature Why Not Zer0.1 sneaker and the Air Jordan 32, which will release in a low-top “Free Throw Line” colorway with details similar to the Air Jordan 3 “White/Cement” NRG.

Air Jordan 3 White Cement NRG Air Jordan 3 “White/Cement” NRG. Nike
Air Jordan 3 Tinker Air Jordan 3 “Tinker.” Nike
Air Jordan 3 Flyknit Air Jordan 3 Flyknit. Nike
Air Jordan 3 Black Cement Air Jordan 3 “Black/Cement.” Nike
Air Jordan 12 Vachetta Air Jordan 12 “Vachetta” (women’s). Nike
Air Jordan 1 Season of Her Air Jordan 1 “Season of Her” (women’s). Nike
Air Jordan 1 Zip Air Jordan 1 Zip (women’s). Nike
Jordan Brand Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jersey Jordan Brand Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jersey detail. Nike
Jordan Brand Chicago Bulls All-Star Jersey Jordan Brand Chicago Bulls All-Star jersey. Nike
Air Jordan 32 Air Jordan 32 Nike
Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 Nike

