How to Watch the All-Nike College Football Playoff Championship Tonight

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. Rex Shutterstock

The day college football fans have been waiting for all season is here.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Alabama and Georgia are both Nike-sponsored schools, and both compete in the Southeastern Conference. The Crimson Tide ended the season with a 12-1 record, and the Bulldogs finished 13-1.

Georgia running back Nick Chubb celebrating after scoring a touchdown. Rex Shutterstock

Alabama is no stranger to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Since college football switched to the four-team playoff format in the 2014 season, in the four championship games, the Crimson Tide have appeared three times.

The Bulldogs entered the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 overall seed, and the Crimson Tide was placed No. 4. Georgia topped the Oklahoma Sooners 54-48 in overtime on Jan. 1 to advance, and Alabama bested the Clemson Tigers 24-6 in a rematch of the last two championship games, also on Jan. 1.

The game will air live on ESPN and also can be watched online via espn.com/watch. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET. The network will also offer a “Megacast,” which will feature College Football Playoff National Championship-related coverage on its other platforms, including ESPNews, ESPN2, the SEC Network, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

Alabama coach Nick Saban (L) with Georgia coach Kirby Smart ahead of the 2018 CFP National Championship game. Rex Shutterstock

