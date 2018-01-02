One of Michael Jordan’s Most Iconic Air Jordan Sneakers Is Coming Back Next Month

Michael Jordan during the 1988 NBA dunk contest. AP

One of the most iconic Air Jordan sneakers in the brand’s 30-plus-year lineage is set for a comeback in its original form for the first time since 2001.

The Air Jordan 3 “Black/Cement” will reportedly release on Feb. 17. This OG rendition of the popular colorway includes Nike Air branding on the heel and throughout the shoe, a feature that hasn’t been seen since the style’s 2001 release.

Other defining features include a black leather upper with “Cement” gray details and red accents. The toe and heel boast the Air Jordan 3’s signature elephant print pattern, while the midsole uses a visible Air unit — a first for the Air Jordan line upon the sneaker’s debut in 1988.

Another first for the Air Jordan 3 was the introduction of the now-famous Jumpman logo, which was displayed prominently at the tongue of the shoe. In 2008 and 2011, the brand rereleased the “Black/Cement” style with Jumpman branding at the heel, a design decision met with mixed reactions from purists. But now the style returns with its original branding intact for the first time since 2001.

In 2013, Jordan Brand reintroduced the classic Nike Air with the release of the “White/Cement” (“’88”) style worn by Michael Jordan during the 1988 NBA slam dunk contest.

The retro “Black/Cement” style pictured here will be released Feb. 17 to celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles with an expected retail price of $220.

