Made Only for Charity 12 Years Ago, This Coveted Air Jordan Is Finally Releasing

After 12 years of waiting, collectors finally get their chance at a sought-after Air Jordan this weekend.

Ever since 2006, when one pair of the Air Jordan 3 in question was auctioned off by Jordan Brand to support relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, fans have been hoping for a wider release of the colorway. Falling somewhere in between the original “White/Cement” and “Fire Red” Air Jordan 3s worn by Michael Jordan in 1988, this rare colorway was instantly appealing, and of course, the fact that nobody could get a pair made them even more desirable.

Now all those who were hoping for a wider retail release are rejoicing, as the colorway, dubbed “Katrina,” will release Saturday at select Jordan Brand retailers.

Though the clean white, red and elephant print combination of this Air Jordan 3 is known for the Katrina auction, many forget (or never knew) that its history goes back a little further than that. The colorway made its first appearance in 2003 as a player exclusive Air Jordan 3 for then-Jordan Brand athlete and Portland Trailblazers guard Derek Anderson. The only difference between his version and the subsequent “Katrina” edition is that Anderson’s had his initials embroidered on the ankle.

The Air Jordan 3 “Katrina” is one of the most anticipated Jordan retro releases of 2018, so don’t delay this Saturday because they likely won’t last long. The sneaker retails for $190 for men and will also be available in Grade School ($140), Pre-School ($80) and Toddler ($60) sizing.