This Classic Air Jordan Sneaker Gets Turned Into a Golf Shoe and It’s Releasing This Month

One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic on-court sneakers has been transformed into a fully-functional golf shoe.

As the Air Jordan 3 gears up for a huge 30th anniversary push that will begin during NBA All-Star Weekend this month, Jordan Brand has unveiled two Air Jordan 3 Golf looks optimized for the green.

The most impressive aspect of this collection is how the brand effortlessly retained all of the Air Jordan 3’s signature elements, including its tumbled leather upper, gray elephant print details and bold tongue Jumpman logo. Updates include a full-length Lunarlon midsole for improved comfort, while the outsole has been tweaked with spikes to help you lock into your stance.

Set to launch Feb. 16 from nike.com and select Nike retailers, the Air Jordan 3 Golf will come in two styles: a retro-inspired “White/Cement” colorway and a new Premium black look. The former mimics the original Air Jordan 3 worn by Jordan during the 1988 NBA Dunk Contest, while the Premium version opts for smooth leather, a gum sole and gold details including a badge emblem at the heel.

As for the standard Air Jordan 3, it’s set to release in a number of styles beginning with Feb. 17’s launch of the original “Black/Cement” colorway.

