This Special Air Jordan 11 Low Is Inspired by Maya Moore’s Greatness

Few basketball players have had a faster rise to greatness in the pro ranks than Maya Moore. Leading her team, the Minnesota Lynx, to a championship in her rookie year? That’s impressive.

But if you knew Moore’s accomplishments on the court before being drafted to the WNBA, winning a title after only six months in the league wasn’t very surprising at all. Named an All-American and National Player of the Year in high school, she then led the University of Connecticut Huskies to two undefeated seasons and national titles in a row in 2009 and 2010. It’s safe to say she was primed and ready for superstardom at the pro level.

Moore has been a team member of Jordan Brand since she entered the WNBA, and the Jumpman pays tribute to her instant domination of the WNBA and all of her achievements since that rookie season in 2011 (three more championships, MVPs, All-Star selections, etc.) with her own very special edition of the Air Jordan 11 Low.

Nicknamed by the brand “Rook to Queen”, the low-top version of the iconic Air Jordan 11 honoring Moore features a vibrant look in black with bright pink accents. The most distinct feature of the shoe is the metallic pink paneling with a crackled treatment in place of the model’s traditional patent leather mudguard. The tribute colorway is finished with a few more special golden details, including “2011” lace plates referencing Moore’s first WNBA title, and her “MM” logo on the right insole and the Finals logo on the left.

The women’s Air Jordan 11 Low Maya Moore “Rook to Queen” launches May 24 for $175 via Nike SNKRS and at select retailers.