The New Air Jordan 11 ‘Cap and Gown’ Is Inspired by Graduation Ceremonies

There’s no argument that the Air Jordan 11 is one of the most celebrated and iconic sneakers of all time. Debuted in 1995, the design by Tinker Hatfield is accepted by most sneaker collectors as one of the very best from Michael Jordan’s signature line. And Jordan’s accomplishments on the court in the shoe — winning another NBA title in 1996 after leading the Chicago Bulls to a 72-win season — only make it that much more legendary.

Thanks to its shiny patent leather upper, the Air Jordan 11 also became a favorite dress shoe option for sneakerheads at formal events throughout the years. For example, the dressed-up look of the design has given many Air Jordan fiends the perfect excuse to wear a pair on their wedding day. Another formal event at which the sneaker has appeared consistently is graduation day.

Jordan Brand recognizes the fact that it’s the perfect shoe to pair with your cap and gown that day with a very special edition this summer. Dressed in all-black, the Air Jordan 11 “Cap and Gown” honors the model’s long history of appearing at a student’s biggest day.

The Air Jordan 11 has been long requested by fans in a blacked-out colorway, and now they finally get their wish. But that’s not the only reason to get excited about the look. The “Cap and Gown” edition also comes in a premium construction with what the brand is calling “elevated materials,” including a full-grain nubuck upper, metal Jumpman logos on the heels and rope laces designed to look like graduation honor cords.

The Air Jordan 11 “Cap and Gown” releases May 26 via Nike SNKRS and at select retailers for $250. Furthering the shoe’s graduation theme, on Monday, students at select high schools around the country were given early access to purchase a pair on Nike SNKRS.