How to Get the ‘Bred Toe’ Air Jordans This Weekend

The Air Jordan sneaker that started it all is getting a fresh yet familiar makeover this weekend, and fans are already beginning to prepare for the anticipated drop.

Dubbed the “Bred Toe,” this Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG style blends two of the sneaker’s most popular Chicago Bulls-inspired colors. Despite its “OG” distinction, this is not an original colorway, but rather a combination of two styles first seen in 1985: “Bred” (short for black and red) and the “Black Toe.”

The sneakers feature a high-top premium leather upper that has the same red leather toebox of the “Bred” Air Jordan 1, but otherwise retain the color blocking of the “Black Toe” makeup. A white leather side panel breaks up the black and red look, while original Nike Air branding appears on the tongue label.

Due to this style’s premium leather cuts, many fans are drawing comparisons to the coveted “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1 from 2015; however, it looks like the “Bred Toe” iteration should have considerably wider availability than the “Shattered Backboard” variation.

A look at Foot Locker’s official launch locator shows that the sneakers will be released at dozens of doors across the country on a first-come, first-served basis.

In related news, the Air Jordan 1 is the subject of an upcoming documentary. A trailer for “Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1” was premiered during NBA All-Star Saturday Night and can be viewed below. The documentary will be released July 13.

The “Bred Toe” Air Jordan 1 retails for $160 and will be released Saturday at 10 a.m. ET from Nike’s e-commerce site and SNKRS app, as well as select Jordan Brand retailers globally.

