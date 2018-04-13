This Original Air Jordan 1 Colorway Returns Tomorrow After Five Years

Air Jordan collectors have something to be excited about this weekend, as another beloved original colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High is returning. The “Shadow” iteration of the sought-after shoe is back on retail shelves Saturday and will come with a $160 price tag.

The sneaker is known for its versatility, thanks to a clean and simple black and gray color combination that can be worn with virtually anything. The original Air Jordan 1 colorway from 1985 has become one of the most sought-after editions of the shoe throughout the years. It returns for 2018 as the Air Jordan 1 High OG, which means it features accurate-to-the-original shape, materials and branding. Many Jordan connoisseurs are already calling this the best retro of the “Shadow” colorway since the original from ’85.

Always overshadowed by the similar “Bred” and “Royal” colorways, the black and gray Air Jordan 1 is a bit of a sleeper hit. But that definitely doesn’t mean it will last long after launching this weekend, despite being a worldwide release available in relatively large quantities.

The five years since their first return in 2013 have left many collectors yearning for a new pair or hoping to score their first. Available online at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app and at select retailers, you’ll want to act fast tomorrow to secure the “Shadow” Air Jordan 1.

