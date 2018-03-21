A Documentary on the Air Jordan 1 Will Show at the Tribeca Film Festival

The documentary film “Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1” will take over the Tribeca Film Festival by telling the origin story of Nike Air Jordan 1 through the eyes of those who know the story, including NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Through interviews with Spike Lee, Chuck D, Anthony Anderson, Michael B. Jordan, Lena Waithe, Kenya Barris, DJ Khaled and Aleali May, the first feature documentary from Los York Entertainment explores the iconic sneaker across social and political spectrums and how it propelled fashion, self-expression and identity.

The film follows the Air Jordan 1, the sneaker that kicked off the most successful signature shoe franchise in history, changed the rules of the NBA and influenced sneaker culture along the way.

Written and directed by Dexton Deboree, “Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1” will premiere April 27 at New York’s Beacon Theatre. Tickets went on sale March 20.

“We are honored to premiere our film at the Tribeca Film Festival for so many reasons. Los York, many of our film’s cast members and much of the story itself, are rooted in the culture of NYC and we are proud to introduce the true story of AJ1 to one of our hometowns,” Deboree said in a statement. “The film captures the raw, rebellious, eclectic and diverse spirit of culture in and around basketball and beyond, something our film has very much in common with New York City.”

The original Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985, designed by Peter Moore, and since, Nike released — and re-released — the look in an array of colorways and collaborations.

