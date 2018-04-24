Four New Air Jordan 1 Colors Will Release in Different Regions of the World

The trendy Air Jordan 1 stays hot with this upcoming collection of four new colorways inspired by Michael Jordan’s many accolades on the court. But depending on where you live, you might not be able to get your favorite color of the bunch.

Dubbed the “Best Hand in the Game” collection, the four new colorways of Jordan’s first signature shoe will each release in specific regions across the globe. The blue and green accented versions will be available in North America on May 1, while the yellow and red editions will release only in Europe, also May 1, followed by Asia on May 3. China is reportedly receiving the red and green colorways during the Asian market release date.

Featuring the same color block and blend of white and black leather with soft nubuck for the accent color, each version is inspired by Jordan’s career. Playing into the “Best Hand in the Game” concept, the insoles feature special card graphics listing their themes.

Air Jordan 1 High "Best Hand in the Game" - All-Star CREDIT: Nike

In “Blue Moon,” the blue-accented version is inspired by Jordan’s 14 NBA All-Star game appearances throughout his career.

The “Clay Green” edition celebrates the sum of all of Jordan’s many awards and honors during his legendary career, including Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Championships and Hall of Fame induction.

Air Jordan 1 High "Best Hand in the Game" - MVP CREDIT: Nike

In “Yellow Ochre,” this colorway represents Jordan’s five MVP awards.

Air Jordan 1 High "Best Hand in the Game" - Six Championships CREDIT: Nike

The red edition celebrates Jordan’s six NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls.