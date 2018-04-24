This New Adidas Sneaker Could Be the Hottest Dad Shoe of the Summer

With this upcoming release, Adidas may become the champion of the dad shoe this summer.

When it comes to the fashion-minded crowd, no current sneaker trend is bigger than the dad shoe. While it hasn’t fully infiltrated the traditional sneaker-collecting community just yet, chunky sneakers have become an absolute phenomenon in the fashion world, thanks to in-demand designs like the Balenciaga Triple S and Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy 700 Wave Runner.

For many fashion-forward sneaker buyers, chunky kicks from West or the high-fashion houses can be hard to get or priced out of reach, which leaves them looking for other options. Now they might have their best choice yet.

Adidas is set to launch the new Yung 1 sneaker, a modern revival of an archival Adidas running shoe called the Falcon Dorf.

Timed perfectly for the dad shoe trend, the Yung 1 seems to have everything going for it: It’s chunky but not too chunky, with just the right balance of sleek sportiness and oversized comfort. It’s also a retro design, which means it is simultaneously modern (according to today’s “what’s old is new” consumer rules).

The Yung 1 is expected to release in multiple colorways this summer (including bright orange), but the “dadliest” of looks will certainly be this “Cloud White” variation, done in bright white and light beige. No official release date has been announced yet, so stay tuned for more details on the highly anticipated sneaker.