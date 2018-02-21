These Crazy Y-3 4D Sneakers Come Out This Week, but There Are Only 200 Pairs in the World

A detailed look at the Y-3 Runner 4D. Y-3

Adidas’ groundbreaking 4D range is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about athletic footwear releases this year, and the brand’s high-end Y-3 offshoot is giving the futuristic kicks an even crazier makeover than the originals.

In collaboration with Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto (the founder of Y-3), Adidas has introduced the first lifestyle 4D sneaker using Digital Light Synthesis technology. Known as the Y-3 Runner 4D, this model picks up where the previously released Futurecraft 4D and Alpha Edge 4D sneakers left off, but forgoes the performance elements for a street-ready build and look.

Atop of the shoe’s signature lattice 4D midsole, the Y-3 Runner 4D is equipped with a black and white Primeknit upper affixed with what the label describes as “ultra-resistant” eyestays to hold down the laces, which are constructed with a cord system that forms Adidas’ signature three-stripe logo.

To unveil the shoes, Y-3 tapped photographers Sofie & Maarten for a set of eye-catching images that highlight the model’s many intricacies.

“With Digital Light Synthesis, we venture beyond limitations of the past, unlocking a new era in design and manufacturing — one driven by athlete data and agile manufacturing processes,” Eric Liedtke, executive board member of global brands at Adidas Group, said of the technology used to make 4D midsoles.

The first-of-their-kind midsoles are created with light and oxygen and allow for custom tuning capabilities so that each pair is individually fit to the wearer, although the brand has yet to offer this option to the public.

Two hundred Y-3 Runner 4D pairs will be released Friday for a retail price of $550 from Y-3’s e-commerce site, Y-3 flagship stores and select retailers including End, where readers can sign up for an opportunity to purchase the pair now.

