Adidas Unveils 9 New Away World Cup Soccer Kits

The latest major release from the Three Stripes isn’t footwear related, but Adidas embraces its soccer roots nonetheless by unveiling nine new away jerseys for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The current World Cup holders, Germany, will feature a modern interpretation of the famous green 1990 World Cup away jersey with a graphic on the front of their new one that ties to the home white.

Argentina will wear black for the first time at the 2018 World Cup CREDIT: Adidas

Host nation Russia’s away kit celebrates street soccer with a gray graphic depicting an abstract vision of the nation’s architecture and landmarks of industrial cities of the country.

Other highlights include Argentina, donning black for the first time in the federation’s history with a new graphic inspired by the colors of the nation’s flag, and Spain, opting for light blue with a graphic inspired by the pattern of the jerseys from the late 1980s.

Colombia will offer blue with a graphic inspired by traditional scarf patterns, while Japan will opt to borrow from the nation’s streetwear scene with a modern take on the 1991 home jersey. Mexico’s has ties to its flag with a bold red and green stripe, while Sweden plays with light and dark shades of navy blue with yellow trim. And Belgium’s yellow includes horizontal lines alongside red and black accents.

“Many of these classic designs remain hugely popular with fans, and we want to continue to celebrate them while introducing new innovations, combining authenticity with progression,” Juergen Rank, Adidas senior design director, said in a statement. “The new official World Cup away kits feature both the latest product technologies to ensure peak performance on the pitch and easily identifiable classic looks, making them perfectly suited to both the stadium and the street.”

Japan's 2018 World Cup look CREDIT: Adidas

Along with the new-look apparel, expect Adidas athletes to also show off cleats to match with the Predator 18+, the Nemeziz 17+, the X17+ and the Copa 18.1 — plus anything new it may reveal between now and June — when the players take the pitch in Russia.

The 2018 World Cup Belgium away kit CREDIT: Adidas

Mexico's World Cup 2018 kit CREDIT: Adidas

