Adidas’ New Women’s Sneaker Is an Homage to Its Heritage Styles

Adidas is adding to its sneaker lineup with a brand-new silhouette made especially for women. Called the Everyn, the sneaker blends classic Adidas designs with contemporary features.

The style is detailed with a premium-leather upper that pays tribute to classic models, such as the Stan Smith, through its perforated Three Stripes marks and heel patch.

The Everyn is offered in simple white and black colorways, both detailed with a contrast ash pearl nubuck heel detailing. The sneaker is also designed with an extra-thick sole unit, providing a modern aesthetic, and a textured rubber shell toe. It also includes gold foil branding.

Available on Jan. 24, the Everyn is a reimagination of classic Adidas footwear while staying true to the company’s heritage.

The launch announcement comes a week after the company said it would be reviving Adicolor, its apparel franchise cultivated in the ’70s. Featuring a collection filled with yellow, green, blue and red tees, hoodies, pants and sneakers, the spring line takes inspiration from the past collections and offers tonal ensembles.

The adicolor collection will be available globally on Jan. 18.

