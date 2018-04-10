Adidas Is Releasing These Sneakers at Coachella First

It’s blistering hot in the desert, but Adidas is doing its best to keep the feet of Coachella attendees cool. The brand will debut the Ultra Boost Clima, a sneaker made with a moisture-wicking yarns, at a pop-up shop in Palm Springs, Calif., ahead of the music and arts festival.

The shop, located at 62950 20th Ave., will have three colorways for men of the Ultra Boost Clima (triple black, triple white and gray), and two looks for women of the Ultra Boost X Clima (triple white and gray). It opens April 12, the day before the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off, and will also be open on April 13. The shop is open from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT.

The sneakers will retail for $200.

Following the release at the pop-up, Adidas will release in stores nationwide and on the brand’s website on April 13.

Adidas Ultraboost x Clima CREDIT: Adidas

This particular Ultra Boost model uses new moisture-wicking Clima yarns in key sweat zones across an open-structure Primeknit upper, the first use of the yarns on the silhouette. Adidas also replaces the standard TPU cage with a breathable unit of the yarns for a looser weave and increased air flow.

Adidas Ultraboost x Clima CREDIT: Adidas

To help promote the pop-up, Adidas has two billboards miles away from the site as a reminder of the location as fans rush to the desert environment of the festival. The shop will also include light refreshments, exclusive giveaways — think charcoal lemonade and custom bandanas.

Adidas Ultraboost x Clima CREDIT: Adidas

Want More?

Adidas and Undefeated Have Designed the Ultimate High-Tech Camo Training Gear

Adidas Is Releasing More Deerupt Colorways

Kendall Jenner Puts a Modern Twist on Adidas’ New Arkyn Sneaker