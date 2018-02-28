Adidas’ New Ultra Boost Is Delicious

A closeup of the Adidas Ultra Boost LTD "Cookies & Cream." Adidas

Adidas’ newest Ultra Boost LTD colorway should put you in the mood to snack. (Which is OK, since its a running shoe, and you can burn off the calories later.)

At the top of March, the athletic giant is set to release an iteration of the shoe using a white, gray, carbon, metallic silver and black color palette — dubbed “Cookies & Cream.”

Adidas Ultra Boost LTD Cookies & Cream Adidas

For the sneaker fan with a desire for tech, the shoe boasts the brand’s renowned Boost midsole cushioning, a breathable Primeknit upper and a Continental rubber outsole.

The Adidas Ultra Boost LTD “Cookies & Cream” arrives March 6 via adidas.com and will retail for $200.

Another look at the Adidas Ultra Boost LTD “Cookies & Cream.” Adidas

The shoe’s release comes at a prosperous time for the three stripes.

Two weeks before the brand released its fourth-quarter earnings report, its CEO Kasper Rorsted said at a conference in Düsseldorf, Germany, that sales at Adidas rose between 15 and 20 percent to more than 20 billion euros ($24.4 billion) in 2017. Rorsted attributed the 2017 figures to growth in China and North America, as well as its e-commerce business.

It also comes at a time where one of pop culture’s biggest names, rap superstar Drake, is being thrown around as a possible brand ambassador. According to a Nice Kicks report released Feb. 22, Drake is close to signing a deal with Adidas. The artist has been with Jordan Brand since 2013, announcing the deal during a stop on tour. Since joining the Jumpman, Drake has put his OVO branding on several Air Jordan classics.

Want more?

Why Adidas Is Partnering with Molecular Science Firm Carbon Inc.

Meet the VP of the 3-D Firm That’s Taking Adidas’ Sneakers to the Next Level