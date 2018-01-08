Adidas to Release a First-of-Its-Kind Boost Sneaker for Spring ’18

Adidas P.O.D System Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Adidas is adding to its lifestyle offerings in 2018 with a brand-new Boost model known as the P.O.D. System 3.1.

According to information provided by Yeezy Mafia, the first-of-its-kind sneaker is set to arrive in June and combines modern technologies with a classic-inspired design ethos.

Based on the multiple images that have surfaced, the sneaker combines a sleek runnerlike knit and mesh upper with a segmented midsole that splits roughly two-thirds of the way through the shoe. The heel is highlighted by large portion of Adidas Boost material.

Said to be an acronym for “point of deflection,” the P.O.D. System 3.1 has already been spotted in a variety of colorways.

Perhaps best of all, the retail price tag for the P.O.D. is considerably lower than many of its Boost counterparts. The new model is set to retail for $130.

Other recent Adidas Boost highlights include the newly renamed I-5923, the EQT 93/17, the Ultra Boost ATR and the Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

The brand’s lifestyle Originals division also recently issued the Prophere, a retro-inspired model that features a knit upper and an oversized midsole. “With Prophere we wanted to take a different view of our archive and looked to the unapologetic aesthetic of the ’90s, when the brand experimented with bold silhouettes,” said Nic Galway, SVP of global design at Adidas Originals.

I have one in my hand https://t.co/ekjG0t0rkY pic.twitter.com/JNwmwdijCc — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) January 6, 2018

T O O L I N G pic.twitter.com/mbyYqH7pqo — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) January 6, 2018

