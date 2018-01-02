Adidas’ Spring ’18 NMD Apparel Focuses on ‘Progressive Simplicity,’ and It’s Available Now

Adidas NMD pullover jacket. Adidas

Fans of the vast Adidas Originals NMD sneaker range have a new line of lifestyle apparel to match with their kicks.

The brand’s spring ’18 NMD apparel lineup is arriving at retailers now, including the brand’s e-commerce site.

The collection boasts a number of simple yet detailed lifestyle items suited for the season transition such as jackets, parkas, pants, sweatshirts, T-shirts and vests. The looks are largely minimal but include labels and other details referencing the shoe’s signature multilingual branding. In product descriptions, Adidas touts the collection’s “progressive simplicity.”

Outerwear highlights include a wet-weather-ready parka with an oversized detachable hood ($180), a poncholike pullover with sealed seams, and a quilted track jacket insulated with warm Primaloft material for days when the weather shifts to colder temperatures.

Adidas NMD parka. Adidas

Pants are also a focus, with a number of athleisure items including padded track bottoms and sweats that will make your commute more comfortable and help your sneakers stand out.

Some items in the collection have already arrived on Adidas’ e-commerce site, with prices ranging from $50 to $180, and more will be released in the coming days.

If you’re looking for NMD sneakers to pair with the new gear, styles are available from Adidas.com, with prices beginning at $100.

Adidas NMD hoodie. Adidas

Adidas NMD Primaloft vest. Adidas

Adidas NMD jacket. Adidas

Adidas NMD track pants. Adidas

