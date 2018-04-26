Adidas Opens Pop-Up ‘Lab Experience’ In NYC, Giving Glimpse Into the Future of Footwear

Pushing the limits of performance footwear innovation once again, today Adidas opens their latest Speedfactory experience in New York City.

Introducing the new Adidas AM4NYC running shoe, the brand has opened a pop-up Speedfactory Lab Experience in Brooklyn, N.Y., giving consumers a glimpse into the future of production and retail for athletic footwear.

Adidas Speedfactory Pop-Up Lab in NYC CREDIT: Adidas

Produced at their state of the art Speedfactory facility in Atlanta, Ga., the new AM4NYC running shoe is the latest model within the future-thinking AM4 line of footwear designed for runners in specific cities across the globe. Following iterations for London, Paris, and Los Angeles, Adidas states that the AM4NYC has been “digitally perfected” for precision fit, comfort, and support while running the streets of NYC.

Adidas AM4NYC CREDIT: Everett Bouwer

With the pop-up Speedfactory lab, runners can see the data-driven process of creating the AM4 running shoes first hand, as the brand offers an interactive experience where the public can take the shoes for a test run and receive their own footscan data to learn about their perfect fit.

Experiences like this and Adidas’s FutureCraft 3-D-printed sole technology illustrate that the concept of a consumer walking into a footwear brand’s store and leaving with a shoe custom-made to perfection for their individual fit, cushion, and support needs is not far off.

Those in the New York City area interested in the Speedfactory pop-up lab experience can stop by the event located at Brooklyn Bridge Park (11 Water St. Brooklyn, NY).

The AM4NYC as well as the AM4LDN 1.1, and AM4PAR 1.1 will be available beginning today in limited quantities at the adidas New York City Fifth Avenue flagship store (565 Fifth Avenue), the brand concept store on Broadway (610 Broadway), and via Adidas.com and select retailers.