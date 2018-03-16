How to Get Adidas’ Limited-Edition Adizero Trainers Just in Time for the Boston Marathon

Adidas Adizero Boston 7 Adidas

The completely redesigned Adizero Boston 7 is here — just in time for the 2018 Boston Marathon exactly one month from today on April 16.

Adidas’ new limited-edition sneaker takes stylistic cues from the Adizero Adios, adding lightweight support along with its signature Boost technology. Updates include engineered mesh on the forefoot for more breathability as well as mesh on the quarter and heel to reduce weight. Its tongue and heel were redone based on motion-capture testing, creating a symmetrical design meant to increase stability. The Boost cushioning also pairs with a Stretchweb Continental rubber outsole for improved grip. (Adidas now attributes more than 130 “major marathon and half-marathon wins” to runners in Boost cushioning technology.)

Adidas Adizero Boston 7 Adidas

“Becoming faster is an incremental, painstakingly detailed process, and that insight was the inspiration behind every design detail,” said Jim Jennings, running category director for Adidas. “The new Adizero Boston 7 is for the discerning runner who demands consistency, credibility and craftsmanship.”

To make the sneaker distinctly Boston, the limited-edition version includes the iconic Boston Athletic Association’s blue and yellow colorways, with the Boston Marathon unicorn marking the heel and the official BAA logo on the shoe’s tongue. Boston landmarks are also imprinted on the removable sock liner.

Adidas Adizero Boston 7 Adidas

The redesigned Adizero Boston 7 is set to release on March 23 at Adidas.com as well as the Boston Marathon Adidas RunBase at the John Hancock Sports & Fitness Expo on April 13 for a retail price tag of $120. Additional shoe colors will be available in June.

Along with the shoe, Adidas, the BAA and The Woolmark Company have teamed up to create replicas of their Best in Class tee, made up of 75 percent Merino wool and 25 percent nylon, which can also be purchased on April 13 at the RunBase for $100.

Adidas x BAA shirt Adidas

Want more?

Adidas Exec Reveals 2017’s Most Successful Sneakers — and Its Most Disappointing

Adidas Raises Profitability Target After Strong 2017