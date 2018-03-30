Adidas Skateboarding and Brooks Brothers Team Up on Luxe Suits and Classy Shoes Built for Skating

Adidas Skateboarding has teamed up with Brooks Brothers on a collaborative bespoke suit collection, accompanied by a limited run of the sportswear brand’s collaborate performance shoe, Nak-apulo.

Designed by Adidas Skateboarding pro Na-kel Smith, the suits and footwear were unveiled during an immersive 3 Rooms event at Los Angeles’ HNYPT gallery Saturday. The Na-kel Smith x F**king Awesome capsule collection also debuted at the event.

Na-kel Smith gets fitted in his Adidas Skateboarding x Brooks Brothers suit. CREDIT: Courtesy

Adidas x Brooks Brothers CREDIT: Courtesy

“I’m fashion forward. I’ve got good people around that have been pointing me in the right direction of what’s tasteful,” Smith said of the Brooks Brothers collaboration. “I just wanted to make a suit and make it as quality as a Brooks Brothers suit — I never thought it would be an option to work with them. Adidas has been making ideas come to life forever.”

Smith, himself, is a multifaceted fashion creator: In addition to designing, he serves as a pro skateboarder, recording artist and model — and his own artwork is featured throughout the Na-kel Smith Collection.

Related News Converse's Latest J.W. Anderson Collab Reimagines the Iconic Chuck 70 Here's What You Can Buy From This Weekend's Vans x A Tribe Called Quest Pop-Up Shop

Illustration by Adidas Skateboarding pro Na-kel Smith. CREDIT: Courtesy

The Adidas Skateboarding x Brooks Brothers suit and the Nak-apulco shoes, are not for sale and are available to friends and family only. The Nak-apulco shoe — which draws its inspiration from the brand’s Acapulco silhouette — is formal-looking but designed for skate performance. Co-branding in gold is emblazoned on the insole, and “N.A.K.” is stitched on the heel.

Adidas x Brooks Brothers CREDIT: Courtesy

“Number one, before anything, I care about how I look. I like the fact that there are so many ways to dress and piece together. It ends up being your look,” Smith said of the Nak-apulco.

The Na-kel Smith x F**king Awesome shoe is available at select skate speciality shops, selling at a retail price of $109.

Na-kel Smith x F**king Awesome shoe CREDIT: Courtesy

With contributions by Charlie Carballo

Want more?

Adidas’ Rose-Embroidered Slip-Ons Are A Sleek Twist on Skateboarding Shoes

Adidas Skateboarding Puts New Kicks Through Crazy Obstacle Course