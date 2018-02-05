Adidas Is Rereleasing Its Futurecraft 4D Sneakers This Week and You Can Sign up to Get Them Now

Adidas Futurecraft 4D. Adidas

If you missed out on Adidas’ Futurecraft 4D launch in January, there will be at least one more chance to get your hands on the coveted look in the near future.

The brand announced today that the shoes would receive a second launch on Saturday, with purchase reservations made available through the recently-introduced Adidas app. Note that this is different from the brand’s Confirmed app, which has been the go-to procedure for similar launches as of late.

Beginning today through noon ET on Wednesday, fans can download the Adidas app to sign up for a chance to participate in the reservation process. Winners will then be allowed to buy the sneakers on Saturday at the brand’s NYC flagship store at 565 5th Ave.

According to an Adidas press release regarding the app reservation process, the Futurecraft 4D will be the first limited-edition shoe offered on the platform with a similar method to the Confirmed app for Adidas Originals products. The brand says this will create a more sage and fair brick and mortar shopping experience.

The Futurecraft 4D model was developed in partnership with tech company Carbon and uses a process known as Digital Light Synthesis, which uses use both light and oxygen to construct a unique midsole tuned to deliver optimum cushioning.

The Adidas app is available now from the iTunes app store.

