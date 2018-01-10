Adidas Is Reportedly Releasing a ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Sneaker Collaboration for Fall ’18

Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Logos via Wikipedia

Fans of the long-running Japanese anime television series “Dragon Ball Z” will be excited to learn that Adidas Originals has lined up a multisneaker collection in collaboration with the show.

According to early details, the range comprises eight limited-edition looks inspired by the Dragon Balls featured in the series. Thus far, a handful of styles have surfaced with colors taken from some of the show’s most memorable characters, including Cell, Frieza and Majin Buu on the new Prophere, Yung-1 and Kamanda models.

Adidas has yet to confirm the collaboration, but early info points to an August release, with more launches throughout the fall.

“Dragon Ball Z” collaborations have been few and far between, but in 2015, the entity licensed a range of budget-priced sneakers inspired by characters from the series.

Take a look at renderings for expected styles below and check back soon for the latest confirmed details on this sure-to-be-sought-after collection.

Want more?

The Best Sneaker Releases to Shop This Week

Kanye West Releases New Winter-Ready Yeezy Calabasas Clothing You Can Buy Now

Adidas to Release a First-of-Its-Kind Boost Sneaker for Spring ’18