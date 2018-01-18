Adidas Is Releasing These Crazy Limited-Edition Boost Sneakers This Month

Adidas Boost You Wear sole detail. Adidas

Adidas is dipping into its archives for a retro-inspired basketball model that makes use of the brand’s popular modern technologies.

Known as the Crazy BYW (Boost You Wear), this new model combines elements from ‘90s Adidas designs including the Crazy and Feet You Wear lines. Reimagined as Boost You Wear, the model introduces a first for the brand’s Boost cushioning.

Instead of the singlular Boost portions seen in past performance sneakers, the Crazy BYW will use what the brand describes as a three-piece podular construction. Inspired by the Feet You Wear concept of the ‘90s, this build is designed to flex and contour with the natural movement of the foot, according to Adidas. The pods are all separate, allowing for targeted cushioning and support.

Up top, the retro-infused upper uses a knit base, although Adidas does not specify if it’s the brand’s signature Primeknit material. Leather accents and embroidered details highlight the upper of this court-ready sneaker.

This model retails for $170 and is set for a limited prerelease on Jan. 27 from Adidas’ e-commerce site and select U.S. retailers. After that, a global launch will take place on Feb. 15.

