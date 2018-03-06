Pharrell’s Holi Collection Celebrates Northern India’s Riot of Color

Pharrell offers up a “riot of color” with a new spring ’18 collection inspired by the ancient spiritual Holi Festival of northern India. Using a powder-dye technique across the apparel line, Adidas and Pharrell replicate that colorful aesthetic for shoe styles via a sublimated print.

The Indian springtime celebration of joy, equality and humanity fits with the Pharrell line of HU designs, a take on the phrase “human being.” Using pastel tones fit for spring, Adidas says Pharrell aims to highlight the “playful spirit and soulfulness” of the four-year collaboration and create a collection reflecting energy, color and spirituality.

The Hindu festival of Holi celebrates the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil, with festival attendees painting their bodies by flinging brightly-hued powders in the air. Pharrell took inspiration from this style of expression throughout the design process.

The Adidas Originals by Pharrell Williams Hu NMD ($250) comes in three variations, one with black on the outside and the sublimated powder dye print on the inside collar and two that push the powder dye aesthetic to the forefront of the uppers. All three have reflective laces.

Pharrell’s Tennis Hu PD ($130) lets the color intensity expand on the Primeknit upper, combining the print with a white leather lining. The Stan Smith PD ($130) coats the classic Adidas silhouette in bright purples and blues across a Primeknit upper.

Adidas released the collection first in India, March 2, and will roll out the collection online, to Adidas Originals flagship stores and select retailers March 16.