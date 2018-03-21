Adidas Collaborates With Oyster Holdings for a Travel-Inspired Collection

Adidas Originals has teamed with Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand Oyster Holdings for a new collection of sportswear and footwear designed for luxurious travel. And the brand has done so with a nod toward spring with a full embrace of pastels.

Oyster Holdings’ central mantra of “Traveling Is a Sport” comes to the forefront in the collection, pairing apparel with Adidas Originals’ XBYO footwear range. The shoes in the pack include the retro Handball Top silhouette, originally released in 1987 as an indoor court sneaker, and the Adidas 350 Oyster.

The Handball Top comes in a pair of colorways, “Ash Blue/Chalk Coral” and “Easy Yellow/Ash Blue,” and includes suede construction with leather panel overlays offset by a translucent chalk rubber outsole. The Adidas 350 Oyster offers up premium nubuck leather with textile Three Stripes in “Trace Scarlet” and “Ash Pearl.” The 350 Oyster also features a chalk rubber outsole.

Adidas said both footwear options were designed to blend with the apparel collection, including a new track top, full-zip hoodie, crew neck sweatshirt, T-shirt and sweatpants, to “allow the wearer to mix and blend to create the ultimate outfit for life on the move.” The French terry cloth comes with gold and metallic zippers on the pockets to help secure valuables.

Releasing March 29, the apparel in the collection includes ranges in price from $70 for the T-shirt to $170 for sweatpants, and $130 for each footwear model.

