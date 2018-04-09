Adidas and Undefeated Designed the Ultimate High-Tech Camo Training Gear

Adidas Originals has again tapped Undefeated for a collaboration, this time featuring a collection of training apparel, set to release on April 14.

In what Adidas calls “an urban edge to performance gear,” the collaboration uses technical specifications from the Adidas running and training lines and blends them with the “street-smart aesthetic of Undefeated.”

The Adidas x Undefeated collection CREDIT: Adidas

Established in 2002, the Los-Angeles-based sneaker store and apparel brand, now with more than a dozen locations throughout the United States and Japan, offers up no less than 10 apparel items ranging from shorts and a T-shirt to sweat pants, running tights and a hoodie.

The collection features two main colorways, with most of the apparel options coming in both a desert camouflage pattern or black.

The Adidas x Undefeated collection CREDIT: Adidas

The Adidas promo material includes Undefeated-themed sneakers as part of the collection, but a preview of the collection on the retail site shows only apparel. Prices include $50 for the Supernova T-shirt, $70 for the shorts, $80 for the sweatpants, $90 for the running half-zip, $100 for the hooded wind jacket, $120 for the hoodie and $170 for the tights.

The collection includes a mix of Adidas technologies, such as Climalite, French terry sweat-wicking material, water repellency, zippered pockets and stretch materials.

The most recent collaboration between Adidas and Undefeated came in December 2017 when the two brands debuted the Undefeated x Adidas Originals Prophere sneaker, a $160 product that helped launch the brand-new silhouette.

Want More?

Adidas EQT Support ADV Gets a New Looks Thanks to Undefeated

Here’s When Undefeated’s Italy-Inspired Nike Shoe Will Show Up

Kendall Jenner Puts a Modern Twist on Adidas’ New Arkyn Sneaker