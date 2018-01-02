Adidas to Release James Harden’s New Signature Shoe Next Month

Houston Rockets' James Harden reacts to a call. AP

Houston Rockets star James Harden went down with a hamstring injury Sunday, but while he recovers, the All-Star baller’s signature sneaker line with Adidas is moving along at full pace.

Adidas.com stock images of the Harden Vol. 2, Harden’s second signature sneaker, recently surfaced online. The latest look confirms that previous previews were in fact the Harden Vol. 2 and also gives a closer look at some of the sneaker’s technology.

The shoe uses a mixed-material upper, blending mesh with synthetics including a supportive side panel overlay that doubles as a lacing system.

Adidas Harden Vol. 2 front view. Adidas

An inner bootie keeps things snug, while Adidas’ fan-favorite Boost cushioning fills out the midsole. At the bottom, an aggressive traction pattern ensures players won’t lose their footing during quick cuts and movement.

This style is expected to release next month, joining what’s sure to be an exciting month of sneaker releases with NBA All-Star Weekend taking place Feb. 16.

In 2015, Adidas signed Harden to a 13-year endorsement deal worth a reported $200 million. Their partnership has thus far produced one signature sneaker, the Harden Vol. 1, along with an LS (Lifestyle) variation.

Harden was injured Sunday while the Rockets prevailed to a 148-142 double-overtime win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Early reports indicate that he’ll miss at least two weeks of action, putting his potential return around the Rockets’ Jan. 15 road game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Adidas Harden Vol. 2 tongue detail. Adidas

Adidas Harden Vol. 2 lateral view. Adidas

