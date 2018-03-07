This Luxe Adidas Collab Embraces Upscale Leather and a Construction Built to Last

Adidas x Hender Scheme NMD Adidas

Adidas has combined the German design with the craftsmanship of Tokyo for its latest Adidas x Hender Scheme collaboration, giving some of the brand’s most popular shoe models — think NMD R1 and Superstar — a fresh take on color and leather creation.

Playing off a successful 2017 collaboration, the Tokyo label selected three Adidas Originals designs to elevate using leather and artisanal construction methods harkening to more traditional footwear. Along the way, the look of the Superstar, Micropacer and NMD R1 also received a fresh color palette using inspiration from iconic Adidas models.

Adidas x Hender Scheme Micropacer Adidas

Founded in 2010 by Ryo Kashiwazaki, Hender Scheme created a reputation for handmade iconic sneakers while fully embracing upscale leather. This year’s partnership aimed to “bridge the gap between Hender Scheme’s identity and the original versions of the Adidas silhouettes.”

Adidas x Hender Scheme Superstar Adidas

Until now, every one of Hender Scheme’s products was manufactured in the label’s signature tanned leather and made available in natural or all-black colors. Besides revisiting the three models in traditional tanned leather, Hender Scheme steps beyond its established color palette for the first time. The Micropacer ($950) receives a silver outerlay with red and blue accents. The NMD R1 ($1,000) gets blue and red plugs along with black leather, a clear similarity with the first version of the shoe. And the Superstar ($900) goes with a black upper and white stripes. All models become available in select retailers March 16.

The play on color by Hender Scheme attempts to bring three styles from three different eras closer to their original context. With color set, craftsmanship serves as the pinnacle of the partnership. Handmade in Tokyo, the leather on the uppers gradually age while the hammer in soles come fully replaceable, resulting in a sneaker that improves in appearance over time and can last a lifetime.