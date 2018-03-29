Adidas Is Releasing a New Color of James Harden’s Sneaker This Weekend — Here’s How to Land a Pair

To end the month, Adidas will release a new colorway of the Harden Vol. 2, a look Houston Rockets guard James Harden debuted this week to face the Portland Trail Blazers.

Harden laced up the new colorway of his second signature shoe with the brand for the Rockets’ March 20 road matchup with Portland at the Moda Center, which was executed in a blue, cyan and red colorway — dubbed “Step Back” (also referred to as “Blue Night”). He wore the sneakers again two days later for a game against the Detroit Pistons at the Toyota Center in Houston.

The shoe’s upper is executed predominantly in blue with cyan hits and laces, with red accents throughout. It is completed with a stark white Boost midsole and outsole.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 2 “Step Back” will release online at Adidas.com and at select retail partners on Saturday for $140.

The performance basketball shoe, according to Adidas, was “designed for players with quick footwork and acceleration.” Since debuting the latest second signature shoe for the MVP frontrunner in February, Adidas has continued to roll out various colorways of the Boost-adorned sneaker, which features a stitched-fiber upper — dubbed ForgedFiber — and a customizable lacing pattern. Aside from Boost and the lacing system, the Harden Vol. 2 is built with a breathable sock-like upper and TPU-coated fibers for support and lightweight durability.

A look at the Adidas Harden Vol. 2 "Step Back." CREDIT: Twitter: @footlocker

