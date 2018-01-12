Adidas’ First-of-Its-Kind Futurecraft 4D Sneaker Is Releasing at Only 3 Stores in the World

Adidas Futurecraft 4D midsole detail. Adidas

After a bit of confusion at the top of the year, one of Adidas’ most anticipated new models finally has a confirmed release date.

The brand announced today that its Futurecraft 4D sneaker is set to launch Thursday exclusively in the New York area through just three Consortium doors.

The groundbreaking design was unveiled in April and was later named as one of Time’s best inventions of 2018. Through collaboration with Redwood City, Calif.-based tech company Carbon, Adidas used the Futurecraft 4D as the canvas to debut its Digital Light Synthesis technology, which uses light and oxygen to create a first-of-its-kind midsole.

“Futurecraft 4D demonstrates the potential of Digital Light Synthesis in unlocking a new era in sport performance design,” said Ben Herath, vice president of design at Adidas Running. “One driven by athlete data and incomparable precision to provide the best for the athletes, enabling them to make a difference in their run.”

According to Adidas, the Futurecraft midsole is packed with over 20,000 struts that can be “individually tuned” in the foot’s heel, transition and forefoot zones that enhance cushioning, propulsion and stability.

“With Digital Light Synthesis, we venture beyond limitations of the past, unlocking a new era in design and manufacturing — one driven by athlete data and agile manufacturing processes,” Eric Liedtke, executive board member of global brands at Adidas Group, said of Futurecraft.

Aside from the unique midsole, the runner model is finished off with a Primeknit upper reminiscent of the brand’s popular Ultra Boost sneakers.

The Futurecraft 4D will launch in limited quantities on Thursday exclusively at Kith, Packer Shoes and Sneakersnstuff. It retails for $300.

If you can’t get your hands on this release, there still could be a chance to pick up the shoes this year. Adidas says it aims to produce over 100,000 pairs of Futurecraft sneakers by the end of 2018.

