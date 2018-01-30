Adidas Unveils Football Cleats Made in its Speedfactory Ahead of Super Bowl LII

A closeup of the Adidas AM4MN football cleats. Adidas

With Super Bowl LII approaching, now is the perfect time to debut footwear to entice the football enthusiast. And Adidas has done just that, unveiling today its cleats that are digitally created at its Speedfactory in Ansbach, Germany.

The brand showcased for the first time today its Made For Minnesota football cleats, or AM4MN, its custom models that are made in less than 14 days (or three times faster than standard production, Adidas stated).

The unveiling of the data driven and digitally produced AM4MN cleats, according to Adidas, marks a significant moment for the brand because it showcases its manufacturing and customization capabilities, as well as its ability to “test and co-create with athletes, as well as constantly invent and reinvent design with consumers.”

The AM4MN cleats feature a Primeknit upper for a breathable, sock-like feel, executed with athlete foot scans and Aramis, the motion capture technology used by NASA, to understand how the foot moves throughout a football game. The Primeknit upper is pieced together with a speed-spat seam tape in an anatomically aligned X-band formation for lockdown and support during acceleration, cuts, direction changes and stopping quickly.

The cleats also boast the label’s Sprintframe and Sprintstuds for multi-directional speed, strength and traction.

Adidas confirmed it has sent pairs of the cleats to players competing in Super Bowl LI including running back Jay Ajayi and wide receiver Nelson Agholor of the Philadelphia Eagles, and cornerback Malcolm Butler and running back Brandon Bolden of the New England Patriots.

Although the aforementioned players will have pairs of their own, these cleats will not be made available to the public ahead of the game.

The AM4MN cleats marks the third creation from the Speedfactory. Adidas confirmed more launches will come this year including Los Angeles (AM4LA), New York (AM4NYC), Tokyo (AM4TKY) and Shanghai (AM4SHA).

The Patriots will face the Eagles at Super Bowl LII on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

