Adidas Is Releasing More Deerupt Colorways

By
Tim Newcomb

Adidas Originals Deerupt Aero Pink
Adidas Originals Deerupt "Aero Pink"
CREDIT: Adidas

Less than a month after Adidas Originals debuted its brand-new Deerupt silhouette, the brand is expanding the offering by releasing two new colorways of the running lifestyle sneaker.

The Deerupt launched March 22 for $100 in “Solar Bird,” executed with bold red and blue hues and covered by a white stretchable netting that was designed to accentuate the bright colors. Three more colorways followed shortly after.

Now, Adidas plans to release two more colorways — “Aero Pink” and “Bluebird” — on April 12.

The release of “Aero Pink” and “Bluebird” on the Adidas website and retail stores keeps the sneaker at the $100 price point and gives fans plenty more of that color Adidas promised from the start.

Adidas Deerupt 'Bluebird'
Adidas Deerupt 'Bluebird'
CREDIT: Adidas

Deerupt dips into the Adidas heritage to borrow from a grid design the brand embraced in running sneakers decades ago. With a fresh take on the old, inspired by things such as urban planning, architecture and nature, the grid concept takes a center stage with the stretch mesh covering the entire upper to exaggerate proportions and allow designers to play with colors.

The flexible upper combines with the mesh for a compressed fit, while the design continues onto the midsole. A concealed lacing system and trefoil logo-branded suede heel patch complete the upper that sits atop a rubber outsole. Using textures, layers and perspectives, the collapsible, runner-inspired design features a lightweight construction with zoned foam pockets molded along the shoe’s interior lining.

Adidas Deerupt 'Aero Pink'
Adidas Deerupt 'Aero Pink'
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Deerupt 'Bluebird'
Adidas Deerupt 'Bluebird'
CREDIT: Adidas

