Kendall Jenner Puts a Modern Twist on Adidas’ New Arkyn Sneaker

Adidas has debuted a fresh women’s footwear franchise meant for “defiant individuals who are tired of being boxed in,” and called upon five females to create their own takes on the brand-new Arkyn sneaker.

With the help of Kendall Jenner, Ana Kras, Maris Competello, Syv De Blare and Florencia Galarza, Adidas Originals shows off an Arykn silhouette exclusive to women for 2018. Releasing April 5, the sneaker itself features a technical mesh upper with the three-stripe mark and a mesh tongue. The shoe is designed with a socklike fit, a neoprene heel and minimalist lacing, and a Boost midsole and rubber outsole offer technical aspects.

Ana Kras in the new Adidas Arkyn CREDIT: Renell Medrano

Adidas says the Arkyn puts a focus on creativity with no rules or instructions, a trainer meant for creating, working, thinking, inspiring and collaborating. With a focus on the female sneaker market, the aesthetic was derived from Adidas vintage lines but with the technology of today and enough creative versatility to serve as a blank canvas for ever-changing designs.

Related News Virgil Abloh Reimagines a Soccer Boot for His Next Nike Collab Selena Gomez's First Shoe Designed With Puma Comes With Gold Anklets and a Luxe Look

Each of the five females in the campaign cocreated imagery to surround the custom-made Arkyns, working with Bronx-based photographer Renell Medrano and videographer Thuan Tran to take them out of the studio and into their living and working spaces.

Kendall Jenner in the new Adidas Arkyn CREDIT: Renell Medrano

Jenner says her personal space inspires her to create and that working with authenticity will serve creators well in the long run. “If anything is forced, if anything is fake, it is not gonna last,” she says.

Adidas showcased the five females from differing walks of life to display the Arkyn in contrasting settings. From a Serbian artist (Kras) to a model (Jenner) and a florist (Competello), musician (De Blare) and soccer player (Galarza), each put her own spin on the Arkyn.

Florencia Galarza in the new Adidas Arkyn CREDIT: Renell Medrano

Marisa Competello in the new Adidas Arkyn CREDIT: Renell Medrano

Want More?

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Rock Two Very Different Shoe Trends While Out in LA

Adidas Collaborates With Oyster Holdings for a Travel-Inspired Collection

Adidas Originals Unveils its Bold New Deerupt Style — and Here’s How to Get a Pair