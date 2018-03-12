Adidas Gives Extra Butter Its Own Alphabounce Beyond Colorway, and Here’s How to Get a Pair

Extra Butter x Adidas Alphabounce Beyond Adidas

Adidas’ Alphabounce Beyond runner hasn’t been out for long, but New York-based boutique standout Extra Butter is already set to deliver it in a colorway exclusive to the retailer.

Extra Butter’s iteration of the Alphabounce Beyond arrives this week, and according to Adidas, it is executed in a color palette inspired by VO2 max training. The shoe boasts a clean white and aero-blue aesthetic.

And to launch the shoe, the retailer will host a pop-up shop at 101 Stanton St. in New York City. (It’s a short walk from Extra Butter’s 125 Orchard St. storefront.)

A look at the Extra Butter x Adidas Alphabounce Beyond. Adidas

A look from above the Extra Butter x Adidas Alphabounce Beyond. Adidas

The pop-up experience, Adidas said, will offer complementary services for runners such as live-streamed VO2 max testing (measuring the maximum amount of oxygen someone can utilize during intense exercise) on a Woodway treadmill and recovery with 20 minute NormaTec leg compression sessions.

The retailer and the brand will also host free runs and yoga sessions throughout the month.

The Extra Butter x Adidas Alphabounce Beyond arrives Friday and will retail for $130. Doors of the pop-up experience, which is in operation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, will be open starting Friday until March 28. The sneaker will also be available via Extra Butter’s website, shop.extrabutterny.com.

Another look at the Extra Butter x Adidas Alphabounce Beyond. Adidas

A front look at the Extra Butter x Adidas Alphabounce Beyond. Adidas

The Alphabounce Beyond, an updated iteration, is a training shoe built for running with heel-to-toe cushioning that can also handle versatile multidirectional movement. The look boasts a wider midsole, forged zones for stability and quick cuts, and a Continental rubber outsole for traction.

