Everything You Need to Know About Team USA’s Winter Olympic Uniforms

Team USA's Opening Ceremony boots were made in America. Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

Today, the U.S. Olympic Team made its debut at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, sporting an ensemble created by the Ralph Lauren brand.

For the sixth time, label is an official outfitter of the U.S. team, and its latest uniform includes a jacket, sweater and pants with an all-American style. And the whole look is topped off by brown suede mountaineering boots that were manufactured by Allen Edmonds in its U.S. factory.

Below are details on some of the other uniforms that Team USA will be wearing over the next couple of weeks.

Erin Hamlin carries the U.S. flag during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Rex Shutterstock

Medal Stand Uniform

In addition to providing jerseys for several of the national hockey teams — including the U.S. and Canada — Nike created Team USA’s medal stand ensemble, featuring high-tech weatherproof jackets and pants, and the NSW Gaiter Boot with a lace-free closure system.

Nike’s NSW Gaiter Boot for Team USA. Courtesy of brand

Freeski Team Gear

The North Face is back for the second time as the uniform supplier for the U.S. Freeski Team. To design the look, the brand worked with its athlete partners, including Olympic gold medalist Maddie Bowman. The kit includes outerwear, base layers, accessories and footwear.

Devin Logan in The North Face’s Team USA uniform. Courtesy of brand

Snowboarding Uniform

The 2018 U.S. Snowboarding Team could double as extras in a retro sci-fi movie. Burton’s official uniform for the athletes is white with red color pops, and it takes distinct design cues from vintage NASA space suits. The jacket lining also features Korean translations of phrases like “Do you speak English?” and “Wish me luck.”

Burton’s uniform for the 2018 U.S. Olympic Snowboarding Team. Courtesy of brand

Ski Team Casual Boots

Khombu has a long-standing relationship with the U.S. Ski Team as an official footwear supplier and has a branded collection of après boots in stores now.

Khombu’s official apres-ski boot for the U.S. Ski Team. Courtesy of brand

Speedskating Uniforms

After its 2014 Olympic speedskating uniform was widely panned, Under Armour went back to the drawing board for Pyeongchang. Two years of development and 100 hours of wind tunnel testing resulted in H1, a highly aerodynamic fabric that has been integrated into the arms and legs of the speedskating skins.

Maame Biney in Under Armour’s uniform for the U.S. Olympic speedskaters. Courtesy of brand

Mogul Skier Gear

Team USA’s mogul skiers will be braving the hills in a kit by Columbia. The uniform features the brand’s Outdry Extreme waterproof protection and a camouflage pattern designed to help mask body movement — a key judging component for moguls skiers.

Columbia’s uniform for the U.S. Olympic mogul skiers. Courtesy of brand

Want More?

12 Team USA Olympians to Watch During the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Under Armour Athlete Lindsey Vonn Stars in a Powerful Olympics Super Bowl Ad