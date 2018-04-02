See All the Action at Sneaker Con Bay Area’s 2018 Festival

Sneaker Con kicked off its 2018 tour with another weekend-long stop in the San Francisco Bay Area, where sneakerheads gathered to buy, trade and sell some of the rarest, hard-to-find sneakers ever released.

Throughout 2017 and now into this year, FN had photographers at Sneaker Con events worldwide — including the first-ever held in London — to capture the atmosphere and snap shots of the best sneakers money could buy.

Jordans 1s. CREDIT: Jessica Fitzgerald

This year, Jordans seemed to rule the event held at the Santa Clara Convention Center, with many attendees sporting highly-coveted iterations from the iconic brand. Moreover, other popular looks ranged from Kanye’s classic Yeezy Boost 350 v2 to retro Air Maxes to Pharrell Williams’ Adidas NMD Human Race Trail sneakers.

Air Max 95s. CREDIT: Jessica Fitzgerald

As always, some of the hottest kicks of the moment were on hand to pickup, ranging from the latest Yeezy drop to Sean Wotherspoon’s highly touted Air Max 97/1.

Next, Sneaker Con will be headed to Cleveland from April 28-29, Montreal on May 12, and then Chicago from June 9-10. To stay up-to-date on new shows and to pick up tickets for this weekend, head over to SneakerCon.com.

Click through the slideshow below to see all the action from at this year’s Bay Area Sneaker Con weekend.

