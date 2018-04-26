3 Star Quarterbacks in the NFL Draft to Watch

Some football experts have predicted that the 2018 NFL Draft could place among the best ever, with can’t-miss prospects at almost every position — especially at quarterback. And with such talent available, endorsement deals from top athletic brands are sure to be handed out left and right.

Several players that are sure to be selected in the draft already have endorsement deals. Quarterback Baker Mayfield announced in March that he signed with Nike, and today, Adidas announced it added a number of prospects to its roster including defensive ends Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bradley Chubb. (The Three Stripes have not announced the signing of any quarterbacks yet.) But there still are some without brand backing.

Here are three quarterbacks that should be signed before they lace up for pro game action.

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson at the NFL Draft Combine in March. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The Heisman Trophy winner has been heavily scrutinized leading up to the draft, with analysts questioning how his college game will translate to the pros. But if the quarterback — who wore Adidas while on the gridiron playing for the Louisville Cardinals — succeeds in the league, the brand that backs him will reap the rewards. Jackson is worth dishing out the endorsement deal money.

Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen at the NFL Combine in March. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The quarterback out of UCLA didn’t hold back his feelings on amateurism in college sports and endorsement deals in May 2016 after Under Armour’s deal with his school was made public. But that shouldn’t — and won’t — penalize him from getting a lucrative deal from a brand as a pro.

Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold at USC Pro Day in March. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The product of USC is sure to get drafted early, and with good reason. He’s arguably the best prospect in a quarterback-heavy draft, and could go to a team in a major market (specifically, the New York Giants), which would have him in the limelight at all times — great for the brand that signs him.

