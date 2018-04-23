How to Buy the 2 Chainz x Versace Chain Reaction Sneakers

Ever since 2 Chainz and Versace unveiled their collaboration sneakers in January at Milan Fashion Week, sneaker lovers have been itching for the chance to get their hands on the kicks. The wait will soon be over.

On Thursday, April 26, Versace is finally releasing styles from the Chain Reaction collection, in partnership with online sneaker marketplace GOAT.

A women's style from the Versace Chain Reaction collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

The chunky Chain Reaction runners were created as a partnership between rapper 2 Chainz and Versace footwear designer Salehe Bembury, who took cues from the luxury house’s apparel patterns and brand DNA: Notice the subtle Greca motif on the midsole and toe, as well as on the TPU lace cage.

But what makes the Chain Reaction sneakers truly special is their absolute lack of subtlety. These shoes are all about the “more is more” attitude. They pile on seemingly discordant colors, textures and patterns to form a series of wildly entertaining and wildly desirable sneakers.

And the designers also took extra care with the details. In addition to the many Versace references, the shoes also feature wax-dipped lace aglets, a Braille pattern on the toe of the word “Love,” and then, of course, there is the lightweight outsole, which has been molded in the shape of a heavy chain.

The black Versace Chain Reaction sneaker with molded chain outsole. CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

Starting Thursday, seven colorways for men and women will be available exclusively on the GOAT website and mobile app, at Versace.com and in the brand’s Soho store. The sneakers will retail for between $995 and $1,350, depending on the colorway and style.

