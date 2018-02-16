There’s Only One Place to Get These $1,100 Shoes Inspired by Classic Basketball Sneakers

Styles from the Fear of God Basketball Sneaker "All-Star Pack." Fear of God

Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo has always found ways to infuse athletic inspiration into his apparel and footwear, and this weekend, he’s taking it to the extreme with an “All-Star Pack” of sneakers that take cues from the iconic Air Jordan 1.

The Fear of God Basketball Sneaker “All-Star Pack” comes in five colorways that use direct inspiration from the original 1985 Michael Jordan sneaker. Styles in the high-top leather kicks include black/gray (“Shadow”), black/red (“Bred”), black/royal (“Royal”), white/red/black (“Chicago”) and white/black/red (“Black Toe”).

If these new looks are on your radar, you’ll want to take note of the scattered availability. The entire “All-Star Pack” collection is available this weekend exclusively in Los Angeles, with allotments across five different doors.

The gray/black style will be available from Maxfield, the black/red from RSVP Gallery, the black/royal from Barneys Beverly Hills, the white/red/black at 424 on Fairfax and the white/black/red from Union.

Each style in the Fear of God Basketball Sneaker “All-Star Pack” retails for $1,100 each.

Fear of God Basketball Sneaker “All-Star Pack” in white/black/red. Fear of God

Fear of God Basketball Sneaker “All-Star Pack” in white/red/black. Fear of God

Fear of God Basketball Sneaker “All-Star Pack” in black/royal. Fear of God

Fear of God Basketball Sneaker “All-Star Pack” in black/red. Fear of God

An on-foot look at the Fear of God Basketball Sneaker “All-Star Pack” in white/black/red. Fear of God

An on-foot look at the Fear of God Basketball Sneaker “All-Star Pack” in black/red. Fear of God

An on-foot look at the Fear of God Basketball Sneaker “All-Star Pack” in white/red/black. Fear of God

