Best Style at the 2018 Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is here — and despite some rainy weather, Derby goers are stepping out in elaborately decorated hats and stylish high heels.
In honor of the event, FN is taking a look at the chicest style seen on event attendees at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. today.
One stylish event goer paired a bright orange dress with strappy tan sandals. She accessorized with a black and tan feathered hat.
Another attendee looked sophisticated in a hot pink and black ensemble, sporting a chic dress paired with a flower-trimmed hat. She completed her stylish look with simple ankle-strap sandals in a classic black.
Floral-trimmed hats were a popular choice for the event. Another attendee went for a Derby-appropriate ensemble in a woven hat trimmed with pale pink flowers, which she paired with a blush-colored dress. She finished off her look with nude fishnet stockings and brown wedge sandals.
Although some Derby goers dealt with the rain without rain gear, others opted for ponchos or plastic coverings to keep their outfits from getting wet.
One event attendee chose trendy red block heel sandals for footwear but protected herself with a wide-brimmed straw hat and a rain poncho.
