Best Style at the 2018 Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is here — and despite some rainy weather, Derby goers are stepping out in elaborately decorated hats and stylish high heels.

In honor of the event, FN is taking a look at the chicest style seen on event attendees at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. today.

One stylish event goer paired a bright orange dress with strappy tan sandals. She accessorized with a black and tan feathered hat.

A woman wears a black and brown feathery hat before the Kentucky Derby. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Another attendee looked sophisticated in a hot pink and black ensemble, sporting a chic dress paired with a flower-trimmed hat. She completed her stylish look with simple ankle-strap sandals in a classic black.

A woman wears a hat before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Ky Kentucky Derby Horse Racing, Louisville, USA - 05 May 2018 CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Floral-trimmed hats were a popular choice for the event. Another attendee went for a Derby-appropriate ensemble in a woven hat trimmed with pale pink flowers, which she paired with a blush-colored dress. She finished off her look with nude fishnet stockings and brown wedge sandals.

A woman looks stylish in a flower-trimmed hat at the Kentucky Derby. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Although some Derby goers dealt with the rain without rain gear, others opted for ponchos or plastic coverings to keep their outfits from getting wet.

One event attendee chose trendy red block heel sandals for footwear but protected herself with a wide-brimmed straw hat and a rain poncho.

A woman wears a wide-brimmed hat, rain poncho and red sandals prior to the Kentucky Derby's start. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of the chic looks from this year’s Kentucky Derby.

