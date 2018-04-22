White Shoes Are Trending at Beautycon NYC

Beautycon NYC may be all about makeup, but attendees didn’t disappoint with their shoe style. Guests over the weekend showed off looks from a variety of designer and streetwear brands, sporting stylish ensembles on the streets.

One guest sported puffer boots from Off-White x Jimmy Choo, which were teamed with a black motorcycle jacket and a sheer skirt. The fashion-forward boots added a pop of white to a monochrome ensemble.

“Orange Is the New Black” star Dascha Polanco looked chic in a red top with fluffy sleeves and a see-through skirt. The actress completed her ensemble with white snakeskin-printed Christian Louboutin pumps and a quilted purse.

Another guest added a white pop to her look with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. She paired a gray checker-print dress with the kicks, adding white crew socks to the look.

Of course, not everyone opted for white footwear. Plus-sized model Iskra Lawrence stepped out in a blue and red striped set. She played off the blue stripes with her shoe style, opting for denim fringed PrettyLittleThing sandals.

Someone else wore a khaki jacket and miniskirt combo, accessorizing with hot pink Christian Louboutin pumps. The stylish heels featured a sparkly gold bow and a leopard-print stiletto heel.

