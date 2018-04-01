Easter Sunday: Stores That Are Open Today

While Easter is not an official national holiday in the U.S., many stores are closing their doors for the day to allow employees to celebrate.

Whether you’re hoping to run out to purchase a last-minute holiday gift — or just want to spend the day shopping — here’s where you can still shop today.

Which retailers are open today?

Walmart is open for Easter Sunday this year. While the store is typically open 24/7 (besides closing early on Christmas Eve and being completely closed for Christmas Day), some locations might have limited Easter hours. Customers are advised to check their local stores’ hours before heading out.

Kmart, Sears and Old Navy are also open today.

While many national retailers won’t close their doors for Easter Sunday, many malls across the country will be closed this Easter Sunday — so check out mall hours before heading out to one of these locations.

Which retailers are closed today?

While many businesses are staying open for Easter Sunday, other national retailers are keeping their doors shuttered for the holiday.

Target is not open today.

T.J. Maxx and Marshall’s are also closed, as are Macy’s, J.C. Penney and Dillard’s.

Since Easter always falls on a Sunday, many businesses — including the stock market, banks and government agencies — already have the day off. Most fast food and chain restaurants are staying open for the day, with some offering special brunch menus.

