Zendaya’s Best Red Carpet Looks of 2017

Zendaya is no stranger to walking the red carpet — she shot to stardom as a tween on the Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up.”
But Zendaya took her red carpet style to the next level in 2017, when she began experimenting with bolder looks, with the help of longtime stylist Law Roach, whose clients include Demi Lovato, Céline Dion and Ariana Grande.
For the Dec. 20 premiere of “The Greatest Showman” in Sydney, Zendaya sported her most daring look yet. The 21-year-old stepped out in a Moschino butterfly dress that almost looked ready to take flight. She tied her look together with Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals — a classic silhouette often spotted on the red carpet.
Aside from the Moschino gown, Zendaya has sported other unexpected looks on the red carpet. At the Teen Choice Awards, she wore a sparkly pajama-esque look from Ashish, accessorizing with shiny Le Silla sandals. The menswear-inspired look stood out among the minidresses and classic gowns worn by other event attendees — and Zendaya made best–dressed lists in the ensemble.
While Zendaya often expresses her personal style through bold silhouettes, the actress sometimes opts to make a statement through color. At a premiere for “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Zendaya stunned in a hot-pink Ralph & Russo gown, which she paired with matching Casadei pumps for a Barbie-esque look.
As awards season approaches, the actress will undoubtedly sport more statement-making outfits as she looks for “The Greatest Showman” to take home some awards.
