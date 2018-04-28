What the Red Carpet at the Daytime Emmys Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Daytime television’s brightest stars will align for the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards Sunday streaming live on several digital platforms at 8 p.m.

As fans eagerly await this year’s red carpet, FN is taking a look back at the ensembles worn at the event 10 years ago — and styles are very different today than they were then.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia Di Rossi hit the red carpet together as DeGeneres picked up an award for Outstanding Talk Show Host. Known for her androgynous style today, DeGeneres sported a similarly gender nonconforming outfit then, wearing a black vest over a button-down shirt and completing her look with white sneakers.

Ellen DeGeneres (L) and Portia Di Rossi CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Di Rossi stunned in an emerald green gown and sandals, accessorizing with a long chain necklace and a silver-colored clutch.

Tyra Banks, who hosts “America’s Got Talent,” “America’s Next Top Model,” and formerly hosted her eponymous daytime talk series, also picked up an Emmy at the event. Banks stunned on the red carpet in a golden dress with sheer detailing along the sides and sparkly embellishment. The model finished her look with flat sandals.

Tyra Banks CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Raya Meddine opted for a gown that might look similar to styles sported on this year’s red carpet. The star wore a sheer black gown with a plunging neckline, which she teamed with black ankle-strap sandals for a sultry look.

Raya Medine CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see what more stars wore to the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2008.

