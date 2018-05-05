Most Dramatic Looks From the 2017 Met Gala

The Met Gala is arguably one of fashion’s biggest events each year — and celebrities are not afraid to show off dramatic style on the red carpet.

As the 2018 Met Gala approaches, FN is reminiscing on some of the most dramatic moments that came about at the 2017 Met Gala, from Katy Perry’s album promotion to Kendall Jenner’s nearly naked dress.

Perry stood out on the red carpet in a red Maison Margiela ensemble with a sheer skirt and veil. The “California Gurls” singer also took the opportunity to remind fans that “Witness” was about to drop via her headdress, which included an eye emblem that featured prominently in her album art.

Katy Perry on the Met Gala 2017 red carpet. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

Jenner proved that even a little black dress can make a bold red carpet statement with the right detailing. The model stunned in a nearly naked dress by La Perla that featured a sheer skirt and dramatic cut-out detailing. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star completed her look with Christian Louboutin pumps.

Kendall Jenner wears La Perla on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

Jenner’s pal Cara Delevingne opted for an otherworldly look, wearing exotic metallics. Delevingne’s silver Chanel brocade pantsuit and shiny pumps were complemented by her hairdo. The then-bald star painted her head a bold silver for a dramatic case of head-to-toe styling.

Cara Delevingne wearing a Chanel suit and silver pointed-toed Christian Louboutins. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

Never one to play it safe, Rihanna stole the show in an avante-garde look by Comme des Garçons. The singer sported a ruffled floral dress with a dramatic train, finishing off her ensemble with strappy red sandals by Dsquared2 that went all the way up her thighs.

Rihanna wearing a Comme des Garçons dress with Dsquared2 lace-up sandals. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Solange Knowles took a risk in a Thom Browne look. The singer paired a dramatic puffer coat-inspired dress with architectural heels that resembled ice skates.

Solange Knowles wearing Thom Browne at the 2017 Met Gala. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

