Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Wear Nearly Naked Dresses — Plus More Supermodels at Cannes

Another day, another nearly naked dress for Kendall Jenner.

After wowing fans by going braless in a sheer minidress on the red carpet yesterday, Jenner went bra-free again today, baring a lot of skin in a nearly naked gown at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Girls of the Sun.”

Kendall Jenner in a nearly naked dress on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 22-year-old sported a sheer gown in an angelic white with a plunging neckline and a belt at the waistline.

The back of Kendall Jenner's dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She accessorized with turquoise dangling earrings and summery sandals.

Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin, a close friend of Jenner’s, stunned in a glittery rose gold Roberto Cavalli gown that matched her freshly dyed locks. The 21-year-old showed off her toned legs and nude underwear in the sheer dress, completing her look with sparkly earrings and a bracelet.

Hailey Baldwin in a sheer, beaded dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Joan Smalls — who sat with Baldwin at the Met Gala earlier this week — put on a stylish show in another Cavalli ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a bodysuit with feather detailing along the arms, with a sheer crystal-embellished skirt that revealed Smalls’ black sandals.

Joan Smalls in a sheer black gown and sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio looked glamorous in a beige gown with a gold checked pattern that was semisheer at the bust.

Sara Sampaio in a gold and beige ballgown. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Elsa Hosk channeled Marilyn Monroe in an old Hollywood look complete with a pink gown with bow detailing. Hosk finished her stylish ensemble with strappy silver sandals.

Elsa Hosk in a glamorous pink gown at Cannes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Jasmine Tookes also went the old Hollywood route. The Victoria’s Secret stunner sported a sophisticated red gown with a billowing train.

Jasmine Tookes in a red gown. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

