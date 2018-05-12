Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Wear Nearly Naked Dresses — Plus More Supermodels at Cannes

Another day, another nearly naked dress for Kendall Jenner.
After wowing fans by going braless in a sheer minidress on the red carpet yesterday, Jenner went bra-free again today, baring a lot of skin in a nearly naked gown at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Girls of the Sun.”
The 22-year-old sported a sheer gown in an angelic white with a plunging neckline and a belt at the waistline.
She accessorized with turquoise dangling earrings and summery sandals.
Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin, a close friend of Jenner’s, stunned in a glittery rose gold Roberto Cavalli gown that matched her freshly dyed locks. The 21-year-old showed off her toned legs and nude underwear in the sheer dress, completing her look with sparkly earrings and a bracelet.
Joan Smalls — who sat with Baldwin at the Met Gala earlier this week — put on a stylish show in another Cavalli ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a bodysuit with feather detailing along the arms, with a sheer crystal-embellished skirt that revealed Smalls’ black sandals.
Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio looked glamorous in a beige gown with a gold checked pattern that was semisheer at the bust.
Elsewhere, Elsa Hosk channeled Marilyn Monroe in an old Hollywood look complete with a pink gown with bow detailing. Hosk finished her stylish ensemble with strappy silver sandals.
Jasmine Tookes also went the old Hollywood route. The Victoria’s Secret stunner sported a sophisticated red gown with a billowing train.
