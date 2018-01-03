Gal Gadot Glows in a Yellow Dress With a Thigh-High Slit and Strappy Sandals at the Palm Springs Film Festival

View Slideshow Gal Gadot poses at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Jan. 2. Rex Shutterstock

Gal Gadot went for a leggy — and vibrant — look at the Palm Springs International Film Festival yesterday.

The “Wonder Woman” actress wore a fitted canary yellow Esteban Cortazar dress, which featured a sultry thigh-high slit. She completed her standout look with classic strappy nude sandals.

Gal Gadot at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 2. Rex Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan opted for an equally bright look that seemed straight off a ’90s red carpet. The “Lady Bird” star wore a silky pink and orange Gucci gown featuring cut-out detailing across the chest. Ronan accessorized with shiny silver Gucci platform sandals that matched the crystal embellishments on her dress.

Saoirse Ronan at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 2. Rex Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain’s look was similar to Gadot’s and Ronan’s in that she wore a fitted dress with a thigh-high slit and sandals. But Chastain opted for classic black, wearing a Givenchy design with sheer paneling and a plunging neckline. The “Molly’s Game” star accessorized with vampy black sandals.

Jessica Chastain at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 2. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek was dressed in a green strapless Gucci dress with a sparkly pink bow at the waistline. Mary J. Blige went for a similar color palette, choosing an Elie Saab gown with heart-shaped detailing and plenty of embellishment.

Mary J. Blige at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 2. Rex Shutterstock

While many actresses rocked bold colors on the red carpet in Palm Springs, Hollywood’s leading ladies are reportedly planning to wear all black at this Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards in protest of the industry’s rampant sexual harassment.

